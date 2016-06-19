Landslides and flash floods in Indonesia's Central Java province have killed at least 35 people and wrecked dozens of homes, officials said on Sunday.

The torrential downpour damaged thousands of homes and forced residents to evacuate. Rescue workers scrambled to locate survivors in the devastated villages.

Dozens remained missing after the densely populated region saw heavy rainfall overnight.

"Heavy rain has caused floods and landslides in 16 regencies in Central Java," spokesman for the national disaster mitigation agency, Sutopo Nugroho, said in a statement.

He further added, "rescue teams from the military, police, NGOs and volunteers, are contributing to the handling of the emergency and the search continues for those still missing."

Areas in Central Java province which were prone to landslides have been most negatively impacted. Rapid-flowing walls of water, rock and mud swept drivers off roads and completely destroyed dozens of homes.

On TV villagers were shown seeking refuge on rooftops from the rising water, while their homes and cars were submerged in murky brown water.

"The number of casualties from floods and landslides in Central Java is 35 people dead, 25 people missing and 14 injured," said disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho.

The area which witnessed the most devastation was Purworejo district on Java's south coast, where 19 people were killed, he said.