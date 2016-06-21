A car bomb attack that took place outside a Syrian refugee camp in Jordan killed six soldiers on Tuesday, a military statement said.

Four of the six soldiers who were killed were border guards, while two were personnel from the Civil Defence and Public Security Department.

The attack also wounded fourteen soldiers, a security official told Agence France Presse.

The attack took place in a desolate desert area where hundreds of people have been held for screening over suspected links to the DAESH terrorist group.

The Jordanian army stated that the bomb hit at 5:30 am (0230 GMT) in Rukban, on the Syrian border, in the far northeast of the country.

This is the only area where Jordan continues to receive Syrian refugees, about 50,000 of whom are stranded in Rukban refugee camp which is in a remote desert area about 330 km (200 miles) northeast of Amman.

The army said it destroyed a number of ‘'enemy'' vehicles at the border, and that it would give further details later in the day.

A security official said that this was the ‘'preliminary toll'' and that the number of dead may soon increase.

A number of other vehicles were destroyed in the bombing.