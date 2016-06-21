An Egyptian court on Tuesday prevented the government from transferring two Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia. The Egyptian government responded by saying they will challenge the court's decision.

During Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud's visit to Egypt in April, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi announced two Egyptian Islands, Tiran and Sanafir, would be ceded to Saudi Arabia.

"Egyptian sovereignty over the islands holds, and it [is] forbidden to change their status in any form or through any procedure for the benefit of any other state," said State Council Vice President Judge Yehia El-Dakroury, who tried the suit, according to Egyptian media outlet Ahram Online.

Hours after Tuesday's ruling, the Egyptian government announced to challenge it.

"The government is studying the reasons for the ruling and will [...] challenge it at the higher administrative court of the State Council and request that [...] it be cancelled," Magdy al-Agaty, minister of legal and parliamentary affairs, said.

Egypt's parliament is also due to discuss the demarcation agreement in the coming weeks.