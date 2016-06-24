A gunman on Thursday took dozens of hostages at a cinema in western Germany before being shot dead by the police.

Heavily armed police wearing helmets and body armour stormed the cinema in the western town of Viernheim, 75 kilometres south of Frankfurt. No one was injured.

"The assailant moved through the cinema complex... and appeared confused," the interior minister of Hesse state, Peter Beuth, said.

"There were hostages inside and there was a struggle (with police) until in the end he was dead."

Beuth added: "We have no information that anyone (among the cinema-goers) was injured."