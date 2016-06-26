An Israeli court handed a man a life sentence on Sunday for murdering a teenage girl at a Gay Pride parade in Jerusalem in 2015, an attack he carried out just weeks after serving a jail term for a similar attack a decade earlier.

During the proceedings, the court criticised the police for failing to act in spite of having knowledge of the danger 40-year-old Yishai Schlissel posed.

At the Jerusalem Gay Pride parade in 2005, Schlissel stabbed three people, all of whom survived. In 2007, he was sentenced to 12 years and subsequently released early, in June 2015, with customary time off for good behaviour.

Following his release from prison, police were instructed to be on the lookout for Schlissel and bar him from the event. Seven police officers were reassigned and four formally reprimanded for failing to do so.

In addition to his life sentence, the court tagged an additional 30 years onto his term for attempted murder, a statement from Israel's Justice Ministry said.