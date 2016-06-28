Washington has lodged a complaint over increasing cases of intimidation of American and other western countries' diplomats in Moscow.

During a weekly briefing on Monday, State Department spokeswoman Elizabeth Trudeau revealed that Secretary of State John Kerry took up this issue in his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 24.

"We see an increase and we take it seriously," Trudeau said. She believes that the harassment of diplomats by Russian intelligence officials and traffic police had been an issue over the past two years, which roughly corresponds to the imposition of western sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine crisis.

Ukraine remains locked in conflict with Moscow, which annexed the Crimean Peninsula and has supported a pro-Russian insurgency in the east. During two years of violence, more than 9,000 people have been killed. The crisis started back in April 2014.