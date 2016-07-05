A report released by Amnesty International on Tuesday has accused opposition groups fighting in Syria of abuses ranging from torture and abductions to summary killings.

Calling the crimes "chilling", the report said methods employed by some of the groups in opposition-held areas of the northern Idlib and Aleppo provinces mimicked those of Bashar al Assad's regime.

According to the report, which documented cases of abuse over the course of four years based on the accounts of some 70 individuals living or working in rebel-held territory, some US-backed groups are among the perpetrators.

In total, five armed groups including the Al Qaeda-affiliated Nusra Front were accused of being behind a number of crimes.

The report documents at least 24 abductions of activists, critics, lawyers, ethnic and religious minorities, as well as three children, two of whom remain missing as of last week.

Public killings by gunfire were also said to have been carried out against captured pro-regime fighters, constituting war crimes, the report said.

Those who had been abducted—some simply for playing music—said they experienced methods of torture typically used by regime forces, including being suspended by the wrists for hours and being squeezed into tyres.

Amnesty's Middle East programme director Philip Luther said increasing cases of armed groups taking the law into their own hands had caused civilians, who welcomed an escape from "brutal" regime rule, to lose hope in having their rights respected.

"Many civilians live in constant fear of being abducted if they criticise the conduct of armed groups in power or fail to abide by the strict rules that some have imposed," Luther said.