FC Barcelona soccer star Lionel Messi and his father were sentenced on Wednesday to 21 months in prison on three counts of tax fraud in Spain.

A court in Barcelona also fined Messi around $2.21m (€2m).

Messi's father Jorge was also given a jail term for defrauding Spain of $4.5m (€4.1m) between 2007 and 2009.

He was fined $1.66m (€1.5m).

The two are also facing millions of euros in fines for using tax gaps in Belize and Uruguay to conceal earnings from image rights.

Under Spanish rules, a person who has been sentenced to less than two years in jail can serve the term under probation, if they have no prior criminal record. Like this, they can avoid prison.