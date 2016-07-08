WORLD
4 MIN READ
US, South Korea missile defence plan draws criticism
China and Russia protest South Korea's Terminal High Altitude Area Defence system, which they say could destabilise the regional balance of power.
US, South Korea missile defence plan draws criticism
A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor is launched during a successful intercept test. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 8, 2016

US and South Korea announced on Friday they would deploy an advanced missile defence system in South Korea to counter a threat from North Korea, drawing sharp criticism and reactions from China and Russia over "regional stability."

The Terminal High Altitude Area Defence, or THAAD, anti-missile system will be used only as protection against North Korea's growing nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities, the South Korean Defence Ministry and the US Defence Department said in a joint statement.

"This is an important ... decision," General Vincent Brooks, commander of US forces in South Korea, said in a statement. "North Korea's continued development of ballistic missiles and weapons of mass destruction require the alliance to take this prudent, protective measure to bolster our ... missile defence."

Tipping the scales

The governments of China and Russia worry this plan might tip the balance of power in the Pacific in favour of the United States.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Li said the country lodged protests with the American and South Korean ambassadors.

China believes the system to be deployed would "seriously damage the strategic security interests of countries in the region."

Beijing said on Friday the system would destabilise the security balance in the region without achieving anything to end the North's nuclear programme. China is North Korea's main ally but opposes its pursuit of nuclear weapons and backed the latest United Nations sanctions against Pyongyang in March.

"China strongly urges the United States and South Korea to stop the deployment process of the THAAD anti-missile system, not take any steps to complicate the regional situation and do nothing to harm China's strategic security interests," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Recommended

Russia strongly reacted to the THAAD announcement, saying it would have "irreparable consequences."

"The United States, supported by its partners, is continuing to build up the potential of the Asia-Pacific segment of the global anti-missile defence system, which undermines the established strategic balance in the (region) and beyond," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Russia's statement said these actions "most negatively affect global strategic stability."

The decision of US and South Korea to deploy the missile defence system became known to the public on Friday as the US Department of Defence published a press release on its official website.

There is no further information on who will control the system.

Going THAAD

According to the US statement, the THAAD system will be able to detect North Korean missiles and destroy them.

The system has the ability to detect the launch of ballistic missiles and launch an interceptor missile which will destroy the enemy's projectile in the terminal phase of its flight.

Discussions between US and South Korea began in February after North Korea fired a long range missile.

The announcement came on the heels of US imposed sanctions on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un over committing human right abuses.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake