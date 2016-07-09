The US House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday aimed at blocking Boeing Co's planned sale of dozens of commercial aircraft to Iran in a deal estimated to be worth $25 billion, amid concerns the aircraft could be used for military purposes.

The deal would have been the largest between a US business and Iran since the Islamic revolution in 1979.

The amendments to an appropriations bill, authored by Representative Peter Roskam, aim to block sales from Boeing and its rival Airbus.

"I am extremely concerned that by relaxing the rules, the Obama administration has allowed US companies to be complicit in weaponizing the Iranian regime," Representative Bill Huizenga, chairman of the Monetary Policy and Trade Subcommittee, said in a statement on Wednesday.