WORLD
3 MIN READ
US House of Representatives blocks $25B Boeing-Iran deal
In a pre-emptive move the US House of Representatives approves measures to halt sale of aircraft that could be adapted for military purposes.
US House of Representatives blocks $25B Boeing-Iran deal
Boeing and Iran Air recently confirmed a tentative deal for the sale of passenger planes, described as a landmark for normalising the US-Iran relationship. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 9, 2016

The US House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday aimed at blocking Boeing Co's planned sale of dozens of commercial aircraft to Iran in a deal estimated to be worth $25 billion, amid concerns the aircraft could be used for military purposes.

The deal would have been the largest between a US business and Iran since the Islamic revolution in 1979.

The amendments to an appropriations bill, authored by Representative Peter Roskam, aim to block sales from Boeing and its rival Airbus.

"I am extremely concerned that by relaxing the rules, the Obama administration has allowed US companies to be complicit in weaponizing the Iranian regime," Representative Bill Huizenga, chairman of the Monetary Policy and Trade Subcommittee, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Recommended

However, the legislation highlighted concern by Republicans, who control majorities in both the House and Senate, about the Iran deal and the potential Boeing deal.

Congressional Democrats supported the Iran nuclear deal announced a year ago. In contrast, every Republican US lawmaker opposed the pact in which the US and international partners agreed to ease crippling economic sanctions in exchange for Tehran curbing its nuclear programme.

When news of the preliminary Boeing deal emerged, several Republicans in Congress worried that it could threaten US national security, as there would be no way to block the aircraft from being used for military purposes once they were sold to Iran.

An Iranian official told Reuters some officials in Tehran are concerned about the legislation, arguing that they could endanger implementation of the nuclear pact by intensifying pressure on Iran President Hassan Rouhani to take a tougher approach in his dealings with the United States and its allies.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake