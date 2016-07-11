A bullfighter in Spain was fatally gored on live television on Saturday. Victor Barrio, 29, died after a 1,166-pound bull flipped him and gored him in the thigh and chest.

Barrio was the first professional matador to die during a bullfight in Spain since 1985, when 21-year-old Jose Cubero Yiyo from France was fatally gored in Madrid.

Bullfighting is a centuries-old Spanish tradition. The government has also declared this controversial show as part of its national cultural heritage.

Festivities in Teruel and Las Ventas were immediately suspended following Barrio's death. Hundreds of people turned up for a funeral mass on Monday. Prominent members of the bullfighting world were among those attending the Mass.