WORLD
2 MIN READ
Spanish bullfighter gored to death
Victor Barrio was the first professional matador to die during a bullfight in Spain since 1985, when 21-year-old Jose Cubero Yiyo from France was fatally gored in Madrid.
Spanish bullfighter gored to death
In this May 16, 2011 file photo, Spanish bullfighter Victor Barrio performs during a bullfight of the San Isidro's fair at the Las Ventas Bullring in Madrid. The matador has been fatally gored in Spain during a bullfight / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 11, 2016

A bullfighter in Spain was fatally gored on live television on Saturday. Victor Barrio, 29, died after a 1,166-pound bull flipped him and gored him in the thigh and chest.

Barrio was the first professional matador to die during a bullfight in Spain since 1985, when 21-year-old Jose Cubero Yiyo from France was fatally gored in Madrid.

Bullfighting is a centuries-old Spanish tradition. The government has also declared this controversial show as part of its national cultural heritage.

Festivities in Teruel and Las Ventas were immediately suspended following Barrio's death. Hundreds of people turned up for a funeral mass on Monday. Prominent members of the bullfighting world were among those attending the Mass.

Recommended

"My condolences to the family and colleagues of Victor Barrio, the deceased bullfighter this evening in Teruel. Rest in Peace," Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy tweeted.

His wife, Raquel Sanz, was at the ring when the goring happened in the central city of Teruel. In messages on her official Twitter account Sunday, Sanz thanked those who had expressed condolences and said, "My life has gone, I have no strength.'"

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake