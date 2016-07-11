Al Shabaab militants rammed a car packed with explosives into a Somali army base southwest of the capital Mogadishu on Monday, killing at least 10 soldiers, the group and a military officer said.

The assault on the base 50 km outside Mogadishu was part of the group's campaign to try to topple the Western-backed government.

"Heavy exchange of gunfire continued for hours," Major Ahmed Farah told Reuters from the nearby town of Afgooye. At least 12 Al Shabaab fighters were killed, he added.

Al Shabaab spokesman Abdiasis Abu Musab said 30 soldiers had been killed in the raid that lasted several hours before his group withdrew. He did not mention Al Shabaab casualties.

The group often cites a higher death toll than officials.

The attack came days after Somalia's government claimed that they destroyed an Al Shabaab base used to store supplies in a region south of Mogadishu.