The era of Japanese pacifism may be coming to an end after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) scored a super majority win in the upper house elections on Sunday.

The ruling LDP said the landslide victory was an indication that Japan was fully backing Abe's policies and the government promised to fix the fragile economy through a stimulus package.

But the two-thirds victory in parliament's upper house is being viewed by many in Japan as the moment the country may shift towards a more assertive military stance. LDP already has a two-thirds majority in the powerful lower house.

Japan's constitution has not been revised since it was drafted in 1946 and adopted in 1947 after the country's defeat in World War Two.

Under Article 9 of the constitution, Japan "forever renounced war and the threat or use of force as means of settling international disputes".

Japan, however, continued to grow significantly as a global military player all the while maintaining that its might was solely for defensive purposes.

That may now change.

"We have always set a goal of revising the constitution...that is my duty as president," Abe said after the results of the election trickled in.

"But the party does not have more than two-thirds of seats in both chambers by itself, so I don't expect the draft would pass as is," he said, also referring to the parliament's lower house and suggesting compromise was needed.

"So I hope debate will steadily deepen."

Abe's party won 56 of the 121 seats contested while the LDP's coalition partner, the Komeito party, grabbed 14 seats for a total of 70. It was a much better result than the Japanese premier had predicted.

The win and LDP's focus on constitutional reform, especially Article 9, was not so well received by China where the official news agency Xinhua termed the development "alarming".

"With Japan's pacifist constitution at serious stake and Abe's power expanding, it is alarming both for Japan's Asian neighbours, as well as for Japan itself," Xinhua said.

"Japan's militarisation will serve to benefit neither side."

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said it was totally understandable that countries in Asia like China were concerned about Japan's "political direction".

Breaking the taboo on constitutional reform