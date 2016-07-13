CULTURE
‘Elena of Avalor': Disney introduces first Latina Princess
Disney is adding another diverse character to its iconic collection of princesses by introducing its first Latina princess with the new animated television series titled ‘'Elena of Avalor''.
A poster for the animated TV series &quot;Elena of Avalor&quot; / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 13, 2016

Disney will be getting more diverse with the introduction of its first Latina princess in in the new animated television series "Elena of Avalor."

The series centres around the adventures of the main character Elena, who is described as "a brave and adventurous teenager who has saved her kingdom from an evil sorceress and must now learn to rule as crown princess until she is old enough to be queen."

"She's still underage so she's not yet ready to rule and so, she just has the challenge of taking care of her family and this huge kingdom and have this awesome responsibility," actress Aimee Carrero, who is the voice of Elena, told ABC news.

The series will tell stories focusing on the traditions, foods and customs of Latin and Hispanic cultures. It will also touch on themes such as magic, folklore and mythology and each episode will include original songs in different Latin musical styles such as Latin pop, salsa and banda.

Carrero and many fans expressed excitement over the series on Twitter:

The actress, whose mother is from a Dominican background and whose father is Puerto Rican, told ABC that being the voice of the first Latina princess means "absolutely everything" to her.

She explained that Disney has been in her family for a very long time and that to see her own culture being represented is something "really special" and she hopes "it will be for everybody watching."

"What I love most about Elena is she's her own hero."

The animated series will first air on Friday, July 22 at 7pm ET on the Disney Channel.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
