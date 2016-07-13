Disney will be getting more diverse with the introduction of its first Latina princess in in the new animated television series "Elena of Avalor."

The series centres around the adventures of the main character Elena, who is described as "a brave and adventurous teenager who has saved her kingdom from an evil sorceress and must now learn to rule as crown princess until she is old enough to be queen."

"She's still underage so she's not yet ready to rule and so, she just has the challenge of taking care of her family and this huge kingdom and have this awesome responsibility," actress Aimee Carrero, who is the voice of Elena, told ABC news.

The series will tell stories focusing on the traditions, foods and customs of Latin and Hispanic cultures. It will also touch on themes such as magic, folklore and mythology and each episode will include original songs in different Latin musical styles such as Latin pop, salsa and banda.

Carrero and many fans expressed excitement over the series on Twitter: