Religious discrimination against Muslims is on an increase around the world.

It ranges from physical to verbal attacks aimed mostly at Muslim women.

Many cases often go unreported.

But a trend is quickly emerging in Europe where two countries have seen a spike in incidents of Islamic discrimination against women who dorn their religous garb like the headscarf (hijab) and veil (niqab).

We take a look at the most prominent cases over the past three years.

1) Muslim TV Reporter Faces Discrimination (France, 2016)

A columnist singled out Channel 4's Fatima Manji for wearing a hijab while reporting on the Nice attack in France.

In his column for the Sun newspaper, Kelvin MacKenzie questioned Manji's right to wear a hijab while live on TV.

He said it was not appropriate for the Muslim reporter to appear on camera following another "slaughter by Muslims".

Manji has since filed a complaint against MacKenzie.

2) Woman Wearing Veil Denied Entry Into Bank (Germany, 2016)

A Muslim woman wearing a niqab was barred from entering a bank in Germany.

The 20-year-old woman had gone to the bank to make a transfer.

Although she offered to remove her niqab for identification purposes, a non-Muslim white employee of Sparkasse Bank pushed her hard enough to cause her bruise marks all over her body.

3) Man Rips Niqab off Woman's Face (England, 2016)

Earlier this year, a non-Muslim white man ripped a woman's niqab from her face in Sunderland.

The woman was attacked in front of her nine-year-old son while waiting for her husband inside a shopping mall.

This henious attack caused her a severe injury to her neck.