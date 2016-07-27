At least 33 people have been killed by landslides across Nepal. The death toll is expected to rise as many are still missing; according to The Kathmandu Post, 39 people have died in the country.

Heavy monsoon rains have swelled rivers across Nepal, triggering floods and landslides that have destroyed homes.

"Since Monday, 33 people have died and another 23 people are missing because of floods and landslides in several districts," home ministry deputy spokesman Jhanka Nath Dhakal told AFP.

Rescuers used helicopters and rubber boats to evacuate hundreds of people from affected villages.

"We are on high alert and our teams are working overnight in search and rescue operations," Dhakal said.

According to police reports, torrential overnight rains led to the landslides that left families in the districts of Gorkha and Pyuthan buried under rock and mud on Tuesday.

In the hilly district of Pyuthan, at least eight people from two different families were killed after their houses, in two separate villages, were buried by the debris, said Ranjit Singh Rathod, Pyuthan district police chief.

The victims included a couple and their three daughters all aged under 10 in Rajwara village. A family of three, including a seven-year-old girl, died in the nearby settlement of Puja.

"The bodies have been recovered (after) a rescue operation was carried out jointly by police and locals," Rathod told AFP.

Another three people lost their lives in Gorkha district when a landslide slammed into a trail used by villagers on Tuesday morning, local police chief Birendra Thapa said.

"Two women who were 45 and 30 years old and a 15-year-old boy were confirmed dead... Three others have been taken to hospital for treatment," Thapa said.

"The landslide was caused by heavy rainfall the day before," he said.