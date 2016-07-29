Controversial comments on Thursday by US Central Command Commander General Joseph Votel and Director of National Intelligence James Clapper have caused concern and raised suspicion on whether the US had a role or knew in advance about the July 15 coup attempt in Turkey.

Gen. Votel, speaking at the Aspen Security Forum, a Colorado-based think tank, said some officers whom the US had relationships with have been imprisoned for their role in the coup attempt and added, "We have certainly had relationships with a lot of Turkish leaders - military leaders in particular. I am concerned about what the impact is on those relationships as we continue."

Director of National Intelligence James Clapper echoed Gen. Votel's comments later in the day.

Clapper said the failed coup and the government's response to it have "affected all segments of the national security apparatus in Turkey" and "many of our interlocutors have been purged or arrested. There's no question that this is going to set back and make more difficult the US' Middle East strategy."

Votel also expressed concerns that in the long run, the failed coup and Turkey's efforts to clear the military of coup supporters would have an effect on US operations in the region.

"I am concerned that it will impact the level of cooperation and collaboration that we have with Turkey which has been excellent frankly."

In response, Erdogan lashed out at Votel, saying the U.S. general was not in a position to make such comments and meddle in the internal affairs of Turkey.

"Are you the one to decide on this [imprisonment]? Who are you? You have got to know your place," Erdogan told a news conference Friday following a visit to the Police Department of Special Operations in capital Ankara, which was heavily attacked during the coup attempt.

"Instead of thanking this [the Turkish] government for thwarting this coup attempt, and for [maintaining] democracy, you are standing by the putschists," Erdogan said.

The president also slammed Washington for harboring the U.S.-based preacher Fetullah Gulen, who is accused of being the mastermind of the deadly coup plot.

"The putschist [Gulen] is already in your country, you are looking after him. This is a known fact," Erdogan said.

"You can never deceive my people. My people know who is involved in this plot, and who is the mastermind. With such statements, you are just revealing yourself. Turkey will not be duped," he added.

Turkish President Erdogan has accused US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen of being the mastermind behind the coup, and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday that ties with the US will be affected if the US does not extradite him.