Following a series of terrorist attacks, the French government is likely to impose a temporary ban on the foreign funding of mosques under a proposed ‘new model'.

Prime Minister Manuel Valls said the proposed ‘new model' will usher in a new era of relations with Islam where the Imams should be "trained in France, not elsewhere."

In an interview with the French daily ‘Le Monde', Manuel Valls said, he was "open to the idea that -- for a period yet to be determined -- there should be no financing from abroad for the construction of mosques."

He said Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve is working on building a "new model" for France's relations with Islam.

"We need to reset and invent a new relationship with Islam in France," Valls said.

The French premier and interior minister are under severe criticism for their responsibility in numerous security lapses. Critics are asking for the resignations of the French PM and his interior minister.

France has witnessed a number of terrorist attacks recently including the latest on a church in the Normandy town of Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray where an 86-year old priest, Jacques Hamel, was killed.