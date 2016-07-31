Fighters claiming allegiance to DAESH stormed two energy facilities in northern Iraq, killing five workers and shutting down a major oil pumping station, security and oil sources said.

At least four gunmen with hand grenades broke through the external door of the AB2 gas compressor station Sunday afternoon. The facility is approximately 15 kilometres northwest of Kirkuk. At least two guards were left in critical condition.

They proceeded to shoot dead four employees in a control room inside and planted explosives charges, at least five of which went off, security sources said.

Forces from the elite counter-terrorism service then stormed the facility, regaining complete control and freeing 15 other employees who had hidden in a separate room. It was not yet clear if the attackers had been killed or if they had fled.

The attackers could not be found and are believed to have escaped to launch a second attack on the Bai Hassan oil station, 25 km further northwest, the sources said.

There they launched a similar attack, one detonating his explosive vest at an external gate to allow the others to enter. Once inside the facility, two more assailants set off their explosive vests, destroying an oil storage tank.

The fourth assailant was later killed in clashes with security forces. An oil engineer was also killed and six policemen were wounded, security sources said.

The attack forced the suspension of activity at an oil station which had been pumping 55,000 barrels per day to the northern Kurdish region, oil sources said.

It was not clear when operations at the facilities would return to normal. Kurdish peshmerga forces, which have controlled Kirkuk and surrounding areas for two years, were searching nearby villages for fighters suspected of involvement in the attacks.

Amaq news agency, which supports the DAESH, said in a message distributed online that DAESH fighters had stormed the Bai Hassan facility, but made no mention of the earlier attack.

The group has previously targeted oil facilities in the area with explosives, repeatedly targeting oil wells at Khabbaz oilfield southwest of Kirkuk.