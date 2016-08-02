A new foundation will be created to help finance mosques in France and keep out radical benefactors, French Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said on Monday.

Head of the French Muslim Council said, Anouar Kbibech, proposed the foundation would be used to fund the construction and running of mosques and would be financed by fees paid by actors in France's halal food sector.

France is a secular state that prohibits the use of state money for places of worship.

There are between 5.5 million and 6.2 million Muslims in France, or about 7.6 per cent of the total population, making it home to Europe's largest Muslim community.

Earlier on Sunday, French Prime Minister Manuel Valls had said that he wants to put an end to the financing from abroad for the construction of mosques and urged a "new model" for relations with Islam.

"Almost all Muslims of France are attached to a serene, open, tolerant Islam and they are fully respecting the values and laws of the Republic," Kbibech said on LCI television.

The French Muslim Council, called the CFCM, is also working to improve the training of imams in France so that they have a better knowledge of the country's secular history and the institutions of the Republic, Kbebich said.

After meeting Kbebich, Cazeneuve said he wants the foundation to be launched in October, which would guarantee total transparency in financing of mosques.

The meeting comes as France struggles with an unprecedented terror threat that has seen four DAESH-claimed attacks during the past 18 months.

The most recent truck massacre in Nice killed 84, and the murder of a Catholic priest in the Normandy village of Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray.

The repeat attacks have raised tough questions about security failures, and revived the debate about the foreign funding of many mosques.

Some observers have suggested foreign influence over certain mosques and prayer rooms in France could encourage the radicalisation of attendants.

​On Sunday, dozens of Muslims in France and Italy attended to Catholic Mass as a gesture of interfaith solidarity following the priest's murder.

