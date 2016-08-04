The DAESH terrorist group on Tuesday announced the appointment of its new "governor" for West Africa, a title they use in reference to the leader of its affiliated Boko Haram militant group.

According to SITE, an intelligence group that monitors the online activities of terrorist organisations, Abu Musab al Barnawi was declared as the new leader of the Nigeria-based militant group in an interview published in DAESH's weekly magazine Al Naba.

Barnawi appeared in a Boko Haram video in January 2015 as a spokesman for the group, which pledged allegiance to DAESH last year.

Boko Haram became active in northern Nigeria in 2009, carrying out sporadic attacks in the region. In 2014, its militants kidnapped around 280 girls from a school in the Chibok town of Borno state.

The group has also expanded its campaign beyond Nigeria, carrying out terrorist attacks on neighbouring countries including Niger, Chad and Cameroon.

At least 20,000 people have been killed in its trail of destruction and 2.2 million others have been forced to flee their homes, triggering a catastrophic humanitarian crisis.

The publication by Al Naba did not mention the current status of Barnawi's predecessor Abubakar Shekau, sparking long-standing debates over his fate.

Shekau has been reported dead many times, but he has often released videos or audio messages to prove that he is alive.