Approval for the US startup Moon Express was announced Wednesday morning after their April filing of a request to the US Federal Aviation Administration received a favourable nod by the committee.

The Florida based company was founded in 2010 with aims for the "Advancement of technology, science, research, and development, as well as commercial ventures that expand Earth's economic sphere," according to their press release.

Since NASA conducted humanity's first journey to the moon in 1969, national-governments have held exclusive rights regarding travel to our nearest terrestrial neighbour.

Only the US, and very recently China, have ever sent crafts to the lunar surface, something Google's backed Lunar XPRISE programme wants to change.