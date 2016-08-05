China, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Tajikistan on Wednesday pledged to set up a new alliance to fight against terrorism after senior military officials met in Urumqi, the capital of China's troubled Xinjiang autonomous region.

According to Chinese state news agency Xinhua, the "Quadrilateral Cooperation and Coordination Mechanism" aims to respond to threats posed by terrorists in the region and "safeguard all member countries' peace and stability."

The deal was agreed between China's powerful Central Military Commission, represented by Fang Fenghui, and his counterparts General Qadam Shah Shaheem from Afghanistan, General Raheel Sharif from Pakistan and Major General E. A. Cobidrzoda from Tajikistan.

A joint statement issued by the generals said the alliance will focus on the "study and judgment of the counter terrorism situation, confirmation of clues, intelligence sharing, anti-terrorist capability building, joint anti-terrorist training and personnel training."

The region often experiences attacks committed by the Taliban and like-minded groups.