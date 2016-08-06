After the final count has been completed, the African National Congress (ANC) suffered a devastating blow in South Africa's local government elections since the end of white-minority rule.

The ANC lost its grip on local government in Tshwane, home of South Africa's capital Pretoria with the DA winning 43.1 percent of the vote over the ANC's 41.2 percent, highlighting the declining popularity of the party that led the anti-apartheid struggle.

Beside the defeat in Tshwane, the ANC lost the symbolic Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, which includes the manufacturing hub Port Elizabeth, to the DA by a margin of 46.7 to 40 percent.

It was a humiliating blow for the ANC as the municipality is officially known as "Nelson Mandela Bay" in tribute to its past as a hotbed of anti-apartheid activism.

Reacting to the worst poll result for the party since Apartheid, 22-years ago, President Jacob Zuma said voters had been heard, amid speculation about the ballot's impact on his position.

"These elections were hotly contested, that is how it should be in a democracy," he said.

At the national level, the ANC remains the nation's top party. However, the party Mandela once headed has seen a slump in support after landing a national tally of 53.9 percent of votes, a plunge of eight points from 2011.

'A tipping point'

DA leader Mmusi Maimane hailed the results as a landmark for his party.

"This is a tipping point for the people of South Africa," he said. "This represents for all of us the fact that we are a party not only of opposition but of government."

Only 58 percent of the electorate tuned up to cast their vote choosing mayors and other local representatives responsible for hot-button issues including water, sanitation, housing and power supplies.

Problems providing such basics trigger regular and sometimes violent "service delivery" protests in South Africa, where harsh socio-economic divisions remain a grim legacy of the apartheid era.

Vice-president and party deputy leader Cyril Ramaphosa said the ANC would heed the electorate's message.

"Clearly our people are sending out messages all around, we are going to listen very, very carefully. We are a listening organisation, we are going to listen to our people," said Ramaphosa.

Ahead of final results, the ANC looked set to remain the biggest party in Johannesburg but could lose its overall majority in the country's economic centre.