Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte named several officials including judges, politicians, police and military personnel allegedly linked to the illegal drugs trade, warning them to surrender as part of his campaign promise to fight drug dealing.

"Due process has nothing to do with my mouth (statements). There are no proceedings here, no lawyers," he said before reading his list on Sunday.

Hundreds of suspected drug dealers have been killed by police or vigilantes since Duterte won the election in May.

He said the list has been validated by the police and the military. He also pointed out that it is his duty to inform people about the country's "narco-politics."

"I ordered the validation. I am the one reading it and I am the sole person responsible for this one," Duterte said.

Among the officials Duterte listed, were nine judges, congressmen, mayors and police or military officers.

The president said the names mentioned have been relieved of their duty and could face criminal charges. He also cancelled their firearms permits.

"If you show the slightest violence in the resistance, I will tell the police, 'Shoot them'," he told reporters and soldiers during his speech in the southern city of Davao.

He ordered the police officers to report to Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald de la Rosa while the judges involved should report to the Supreme Court.