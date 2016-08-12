WORLD
2 MIN READ
Burqini ban on France's Cannes beaches stirs outrage
French officials announced on Thursday that the mayor of Cannes has banned the wearing of burkinis - full-body swimsuits - on the beaches of the French Riviera resort.
Burqini ban on France's Cannes beaches stirs outrage
This file photo taken on January 12, 2007 shows Australian model Mecca Laalaa wearing an Islamic swimsuit (or burqini) by Muslim fashion designer Aheda Zanetti at the Islamic Sport &amp; Swimwear shop in Sydney / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 12, 2016

A newly announced ban on the burqini - a full-body swimsuit - on the beaches of the French city of Cannes is causing friction among critics after the city's mayor said the beachwear could disrupt public order in France.

The ban came one week after a waterpark in nearby Marseille cancelled plans to host a private event for Muslim women wearing burqinis.

David Lisnard, the mayor of the French Rivera resort, which is famous for its annual film festival, said it was necessary to prevent beachwear ostentatiously diplaying religious affiliation.

Thierry Migoule, head of municipal services for the town, later sought to clarify the ban as he associated the beachwear with "terrorist movements."

"We are not talking about banning the wearing of religious symbols on the beach ... but ostentatious clothing which refers to an allegiance to terrorist movements which are at war with us," he said.

However many criticised the decision as being "alienating," "intolerant" and far behind the Rio Olympics where Muslim sportswomen have worn modest clothing while competing freely alongside non-Muslim sportswomen.

Recommended
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake