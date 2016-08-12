A newly announced ban on the burqini - a full-body swimsuit - on the beaches of the French city of Cannes is causing friction among critics after the city's mayor said the beachwear could disrupt public order in France.

The ban came one week after a waterpark in nearby Marseille cancelled plans to host a private event for Muslim women wearing burqinis.

David Lisnard, the mayor of the French Rivera resort, which is famous for its annual film festival, said it was necessary to prevent beachwear ostentatiously diplaying religious affiliation.

Thierry Migoule, head of municipal services for the town, later sought to clarify the ban as he associated the beachwear with "terrorist movements."

"We are not talking about banning the wearing of religious symbols on the beach ... but ostentatious clothing which refers to an allegiance to terrorist movements which are at war with us," he said.

However many criticised the decision as being "alienating," "intolerant" and far behind the Rio Olympics where Muslim sportswomen have worn modest clothing while competing freely alongside non-Muslim sportswomen.