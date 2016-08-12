Turkey and Russia took a big step towards normalising relations this week, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his counterpart Vladimir Putin announcing an acceleration in trade and energy ties.

There were also proposals on cooperation against DAESH in Syria and though the details of that effort are yet to be outlined, the United States on Thursday said the development would be a 'welcome' step in the battle against the terrorists.

"We remain in close contact with our Turkish allies and our partners in the fight against DAESH," State Department spokeswoman Elizabeth Trudeau said.

Working against DAESH "is a priority for all of us," she said.

"If this is truly a step in that direction, we would welcome that."

Pressed by reporters to confirm the US reaction, Trudeau said, "We've been very clear that if Russia is interested in fighting against (DAESH)," then "we would welcome that."

Turkish-Russian relations have warmed amid frustration in Ankara that Washington and other Western capitals did not seem more supportive after the attempted military coup against the democratically elected government last month.