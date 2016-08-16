A regional court charged six volleyball players from the Cuban national team of raping a woman in Finland, regional prosecutors said in a statement on Tuesday.

The rape took place in a hotel in the Finnish city of Tampere, 170 kilometers north of the capital Helsinki, as the team was there to compete in the World League tournament in July.

Police had arrested eight players over the weekend following the woman's complaint, but released two of them saying they were not connected to the alleged crime.

All six men have denied the charge.