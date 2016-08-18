Prime Minister of Thailand PrayuthChan-ocha – who also leads the military junta ruling the country – said on Wednesday he would continue in his post after an election planned to take place by the end of next year.

However, he has a "reasonable" condition: only if no other "good people" can be found.

He said, "I think there are several prominent figures in Thailand who are better than me."

"But if you cannot find any good persons, then turn to me."

This is the first time he has indicated his intention to continue in his role as prime minister which he assumed after coming to power in the coup of 2014, in which at least 28 people were killed and 700 others injured.

The statement came a few days after Paiboon Nititawan, a former junta-appointed National Reform Council member, announced that there would be a political party whose "doors will be open to retired military officers."

Nititawan has suggested Chan-ocha would be the "right person" for the leadership of the proposed People's Reform Party,

Nititawan said, "I believe nobody will become prime minister of this state except Gen. Prayuth Chan-ocha."

A draft charter written by a junta-appointed committee of legal experts and accepted in an Aug. 7 vote paves the way for a "non-elected outsider" to become prime minister.

According to the draft, each political party with representatives in the lower house of parliament after the 2017 election can submit the names of three MPs for the top post to a vote.

If there is no agreement the junta-appointed senate will step in. During a joint session of the two houses their members will vote together for a prime minister who can be a "non-elected outsider" – for instance a retired bureaucrat, or a retired military officer.

However, discussions are presently taking place among members of the junta-appointed National Legislative Assembly regarding a possible change to the constitution that would alter the selection process.