The German government has distanced itself from a report on Turkey in which the country was described as a hub of militant groups. The leaked report was seen as an attempt to strain the relationship between the two nations.

German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Sawsan Chebli cleared her government's stance on the report. "On what has been published in the media, we do not share the assessment as a whole," she said.

Spokesman for the German Interior Ministry, Johannes Dimroth, said that the report was written by the deputy interior minister without the knowledge of the interior minister or foreign minister.

"Where people work, mistakes can happen," Dimroth said.

German government spokesman Steffen Seibert declined to comment on the report but he said that Berlin still viewed Ankara as a partner in the fight against the DAESH terrorist group. He said Turkey is also a key partner in efforts to deal with the refugee crisis.

Turkey and Germany have had some differences in recent months, just as the European Union has been trying to secure Turkey's help in tackling the influx of refugees to Europe, of which Germany has taken in the bulk.

The report, which was disclosed by German public broadcaster ARD, alleged that Turkey had become a hub for militant groups and that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had an "ideological affinity" to Hamas in Gaza, the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt and armed opposition groups in Syria.

Contrary to the Interior Ministry's statement, ARD claimed the report was confidential and commissioned by the Interior Ministry upon a parliamentary request from the leftist Linke party.