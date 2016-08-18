Honduras has fired a third of its senior police officers for links to organised crime in a purge that started four months ago, the commission handling the task said on Wednesday in a report to lawmakers.

So far, 313 senior officers of 946 who were evaluated have been dismissed, the special commission said in its first quarterly report since starting its mission in April.

The panel, manned by Justice Minister Julian Pacheco and three civilian members, will now turn its focus to more than 10,000 lower-ranking police officers.

The Special Commission for the Restructuring and Purging of the National Police was appointed by President Juan Orlando Hernandez, who declared a "security emergency" in the Central American country because of the levels of police corruption.

The president had come under increased pressure after alarm was raised when internationals and local media revealed a security ministry report that said high-ranking police officers working for drug lords had ordered assassinations of an anti-drug prosecutor, Julian Aristides Gonzalez, in 2009 and a security adviser, Alfredo Landaverde, in 2011.

The commission members and its advisors have faced numerous threats and intimidation attempts.

Transparency International issued a press release in June this year, calling for guaranteed saftey of civil society activists involved in the police reforms. It also called for a probe into the threats.

The country has also seen a string of high-profile murders in recent years, with the victims including journalists, an international sportsman, a Miss World contestant and several social activists among others.