Ten French Muslim women have been fined and cautioned by police for wearing burqinis to the beach in the southern French city of Cannes since the city imposed a temporary ban on the full-body swimwear three weeks ago, a local official said on Wednesday.

Six of the women were able to leave the beach after being cautioned, while four of them were fined 38 euros ($43), a Cannes townhall spokeswoman told Reuters.

The ban came after a waterpark in nearby Marseille cancelled plans to host a private event for Muslim women wearing burqinis.

David Lisnard, the mayor of the French Rivera resort, had caused an uproar among rights groups by making Cannes the first city to impose the ban on the full-body swimsuits.

"I took this decision among several other rulings to make sure my city is safe in the context of the state of emergency," Lisnard said.

He also said it was necessary to prevent the beachwear from ostentatiously diplaying religious affiliation.

Thierry Migoule, head of municipal services for the city, later sought to clarify the ban saying that he associated the beachwear with "terrorist movements."

"We are not talking about banning the wearing of religious symbols on the beach ... but ostentatious clothing which refers to an allegiance to terrorist movements which are at war with us," he said.

A newly introduced by-law ruled only clothing that "is respectful to morality and secular principles, and in compliance with hygiene and safety rules" is allowed.

All of the ten women were stopped by police in Cannes, where the ban on the conservative swimwear was controversially introduced on July 28.

The women, aged from 29 to 57, were with their children at the beach when police officers intervened over the supposedly offending garments.

"They are young mothers or grandmothers, and they do not believe they are criminals," a local council source told website Mail Online. "All were very upset at the way they were treated."

The local ban is said to have been imposed on the basis of secularism, but it has been widely opposed by Muslim groups, anti-racism organisations and human rights groups who call the ban unconstitutional, intolerant, divisive and Islamophobic.