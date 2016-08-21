A Nigerian militant group, known as Niger Delta Avengers, on Sunday announced a unilateral ceasefire and offered a meaningful dialogue with the government.

The group has claimed a number of armed attacks on the oil facilities in the Niger Delta in the southern region of Nigeria.

In a statement, the Niger Delta Avengers says, "We are going to continue the observation of our announced ceasefire of hostilities in the Niger Delta against ... the multinational oil corporations."

However, there was no official response to the group's ceasefire and dialogue offer.

But the militant outfit, mostly run by poverty-stricken unemployed youth, also warned that they would continue with their systematic warfare if the security agencies harass, arrest or intimidate innocent civilians.

"But we will continuously adopt our asymmetric warfare during this period" should Nigerian security agencies "arrest, intimidate, invade and harass innocent citizens."

The restive southern swampland region has been rocked by violence against oil and gas pipelines since the start of the year, reducing the OPEC member's output by 700,000 barrels a day to 1.56 million bpd.

"We promise to fight more for the Niger Delta, if this opportunity fails," it said.