The United States has received a formal request from Turkey for the extradition of Fethullah Gülen, the Pennsylvannia-based cult leader sought by Ankara for masterminding last month's deadly coup attempt.

"We can confirm now that Turkey has requested the extradition of Mr. Gülen. But I wouldn't characterize the request as relating to the coup attempt," deputy State Department spokesman Mark Toner told reporters at a press briefing.

"We have received a formal extradition request, just not one pertaining to the coup attempt," the spokesman added, declining to specify further.

Gülen has been living in self-imposed exile in the US since 1999 and heads the Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group which Turkey has repeatedly said was behind the coup attempt. The failed putsch resulted in the deaths 240 people and injured over 2,000.

Ankara submitted a request for the extradition of Gülen on July 19, only days after the coup attempt. Toner revealed on Tuesday that the decision to accept the request formally was made "in the past several days".

US authorities said they were reviewing documents sent by Ankara and have insisted on seeing "all evidence" before considering the extradition request. Turkey and the US are party to a 1979 extradition treaty.

Toner's statement comes on the eve of US Vice President Joe Biden's visit to Turkey on Wednesday.

A separate delegation from the US arrived in Turkey on Monday to discuss the extradition of Gülen and it is unclear whether Biden would also be holding talks on the matter.

According to Biden his visit would 'underscore America's solidarity' with Turkey after a series of terrorist attacks in the country.