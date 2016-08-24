Free Syrian Army (FSA) forces backed by Turkish Armed Forces (TAF) announced on Wednesday that they've gained full control of Jarabulus, after a 12-hour operation.

The comprehensive military operation dubbed, 'Operation Euphrates Shield' was launched before dawn with Turkish tank units backed by jets crossing the border into Syria.

According to military sources, Turkish-backed FSA forces seized control of four villages en route to DAESH-held Jarabulus.

An opposition commander said some DAESH terrorists surrendered while the rest pulled back towards the city of al Bab.

At least 54 DAESH terrorists were killed in the ongoing operation, said the source.