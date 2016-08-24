WORLD
Turkey-backed FSA gains full control of Jarabulus
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army has seized full control of Jarabulus, clearing the city from DAESH terrorists.
Smoke rises from the hills of Jarabulus on August, 24, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 24, 2016

Free Syrian Army (FSA) forces backed by Turkish Armed Forces (TAF) announced on Wednesday that they've gained full control of Jarabulus, after a 12-hour operation.

The comprehensive military operation dubbed, 'Operation Euphrates Shield' was launched before dawn with Turkish tank units backed by jets crossing the border into Syria.

According to military sources, Turkish-backed FSA forces seized control of four villages en route to DAESH-held Jarabulus.

An opposition commander said some DAESH terrorists surrendered while the rest pulled back towards the city of al Bab.

At least 54 DAESH terrorists were killed in the ongoing operation, said the source.

The US-led coalition has welcomed the operation which significantly contributed to ongoing efforts of the US-backed international coalition against the terror group.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Wednesday the Syrian operation was in response to DAESH and PYD [branch of terror group PKK] cross border attacks and future threats.

"This morning at 4am, an operation started in northern Syria against terror groups who constantly threaten our country, like DAESH and the PYD."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
