YPG militants have begun their withdrawal from territory west of the Euphrates River following the start of the Turkey-backed operation in northern Syria, the group announced on Thursday.

The group announced in a statement that their armed elements have left the city.

"Our forces [YPG militants] have implemented their mission of liberating Manbij successfully, and thus we handed the town to the civil council of Manbij on the day of the liberation and handed the military matters to Manbij Military Council," the statement read.

The report was confirmed by the spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) – also known as the US-led coalition against DAESH – John Dorian.

Dorian tweeted on Thursday that the main elements of the SDF, a US-backed umbrella group consisting mainly of YPG militants, have gone east of the Euphrates River.

But some still remain in the city.