France's highest administrative court, the Council of State, suspended controversial local bans on burkinis in several beach resorts on Friday which had sparked outrage worldwide.

A definitive decision on the bans is still pending.

Bans on the full-body swimsuits were recently enacted in 26 municipalities throughout France.

The Conseil d'Etat stressed that the bans "seriously, and clearly illegally, breached the fundamental freedoms to come and go, the freedom of beliefs and individual freedom."

Under France's legal system temporary decisions can be made by the Council of State before it takes more time to prepare a judgment on the underlying legality of cases.

The controversial bans were backed by Prime Minister Manuel Valls and former president Nicolas Sarkozy. This month the mayor of Cannes, David Lisnard, said that burkinis are a "symbol of Islamic extremism."