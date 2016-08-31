The United Nations human rights office has called on French beach resorts to lift their bans on the burkini, calling them a "stupid reaction" that did not improve security, but fuelled religious intolerance.

France's highest administrative court last Friday suspended one seaside town's ban on the full-body swimsuit sometimes worn by Muslim women, with the reason that it violated fundamental freedoms.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein welcomed the decision by the Conseil d'Etat against the Mediterranean resort of Villeneuve-Loubet, his spokesman Rupert Colville said.

A dozen other towns also have such bans.

"We call on the authorities in all the other French seaside towns and resorts that have adopted similar bans to take note of the Conseil d'Etat's ruling that the ban constitutes a grave and illegal breach of fundamental freedoms," he told a briefing.

"We urge all remaining local authorities which have adopted similar bans to repeal them immediately."

The United Nations Human Rights group posted a complete version of their press briefing notes regarding the burkini ban on their official website.

The "highly discriminatory" bans should be lifted before the summer holiday season ends, Colville said.

Bans have been defended on the grounds that burkinis violate French principles of secularism.

They come after mass killings by DAESH terrorists in France over the past 20 months.