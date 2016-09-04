Violence has broken out in the Shopian district of Indian-administered Kashmir, with at least 200 people being injured after pro-independence protesters clashed with security forces.

The clashes broke out after police tried to prevent the protesters from marching to a public square in the town of Tral.

The demonstrators reportedly set the Shopian Deputy Comissioner's office on fire.

The latest violence comes as an Indian all-party delegation has travelled to the region to meet with leaders of the pro-Kashmiri independence All Party Hurriyat Conference to calm the situation, with the leaders apparently refusing to meet with the delegation.