Brazil's impeached president Dilma Rousseff has moved out of the official presidential residence for the last time on Tuesday.

President Michel Temer, her vice president turned nemesis, meanwhile arrived home from China and was expected to move into the presidential residence in the coming days.

Rousseff's departure symbolically marks the end of an era of 13 years in power for the leftist Workers' Party.

Surrounded by a some 100 supporters, former ministers and lawmakers, Rousseff stepped out of the Alvorada Palace and into the blazing Brasilia sunshine.

Leaving the grounds, she got out of her car to greet supporters, who had scattered red and yellow flower petals at the entrance.

"I'm very sad, very sad, feeling like the country will be left a bit orphaned," said one supporter, 56-year-old retiree Cecilia Monteiro.

Rousseff, 68, then boarded an air force plane to the southern city of Porto Alegre, her adopted hometown, where more supporters were waiting.