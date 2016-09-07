It's not surprising really. Very little of what went on is known outside Central Asia. And even the countries involved don't know the exact numbers about who died and can't agree on all the details.

So I got on the bus with the rest of the media pack in central Bishkek and headed out to the National Cemetery just outside the city.

It's a large area - now with a huge memorial to Urkun in it - where most of the Kyrgyz national heroes are buried.

There are two huge murals showing scenes from what happened, and a large frame representing a tent and the unity of the nation to go with them.

Urkun means ‘Great Flight' or ‘Great Exodus' in the Kyrgyz language. It's thought of by many as the first time the Kyrgyz people started to fight for their independence and their nation.

It happened after they tried to rebel against a decision by the Russian Tsar Nicholas II to try to conscript most Kyrgyz adult males to fight in the First World War.

They resisted and tens of thousands were killed. Tens of thousands more died from the cold, disease and starvation trying to flee through the mountains to China.

But its been complicated by the fact that up to 4,000 ethnic Russians died in the run-up to these events in fighting between the people over land.

Some nationalists have been calling for an apology and compensation from Moscow, and even for the events to be labeled a genocide.