A mosque where Orlando nightclub shooter Omar Mateen worshipped was targeted in an arson attack, US authorities in Florida said on Monday, without ruling out the possibility of a hate crime.

A 911 call at 12:31 am local time (0431 GMT) reported flames coming out of the Islamic Center of Fort Pierce, Major David Thompson of the St Lucie County Sheriff's Office said.

No one was injured during the incident and the extent of the damage was not immediately clear.

"We are not sure exactly whether this is a hate crime or just an arson, we do know that a crime has occurred and that it is arson," he said.

"We do not have evidence right now that says it's a hate crime. Of course, because this is a place of worship and because this incident occurred after the anniversary of 9/11, we're going to explore that."

Photographs posted on the sheriff department's Facebook page showed fire engines parked in front of the building, which is a former church, with the facade appearing undamaged.

Authorities were working on enhancing the security video to help identify the perpetrator.

The FBI and other federal agencies are collaborating with the local sheriff's office in the investigation.