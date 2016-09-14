WORLD
2 MIN READ
British MPs say Cameron is responsible for the chaos in Libya
Flawed intelligence used to justify regime change
British MPs say Cameron is responsible for the chaos in Libya
Britain and France led international efforts to back rebels fighting to overthrow Libya's then-leader Muammar Gaddafi and impose a no-fly zone over the country. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 14, 2016

Former Prime Minister David Cameron is responsible for the chaos in Libya, the British parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee has said in a damning report.

"The UK's actions in Libya were part of an ill-conceived intervention, the results of which are still playing out today," said committee chairman Crispin Blunt, a member of Cameron's Conservative party.

Cameron stands accused of relying on flawed intelligence preceding the 2011 military intervention in Libya.

"UK policy in Libya before and since the intervention of March 2011 was founded on erroneous assumptions and an incomplete understanding of the country and the situation.

"Ultimate responsibility rests with David Cameron's leadership."

Britain and France led international efforts to overthrow Libya's then-leader Muammar Gaddafi and impose a no-fly zone over the country.

Recommended

British warplanes were used to beat back Gaddafi's armies, allowing rebels to topple the regime.

After the long-term ruler had been ousted, Cameron gave a speech to cheering crowds in Benghazi's Tahrir square in September of that year alongside former French President Nicolas Sarkozy.

"Your city was an example to the world as you threw off a dictator and chose freedom," Cameron said. "Your friends in Britain and France will stand with you as you build your democracy."

But the disagreement between two rival governments — the General National Council in the capital Tripoli and the rival House of Representatives located in Tobruk — plunged Libya into violence.

In the absence of strong governance, the presence of terrorist groups like DAESH flourished, particularly in the northern area of Sirte.

Libya has since endured an ongoing conflict — tens of thousands of people have fled their nation, embarking on a perilous sea journey to Europe.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed