Former Prime Minister David Cameron is responsible for the chaos in Libya, the British parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee has said in a damning report.

"The UK's actions in Libya were part of an ill-conceived intervention, the results of which are still playing out today," said committee chairman Crispin Blunt, a member of Cameron's Conservative party.

Cameron stands accused of relying on flawed intelligence preceding the 2011 military intervention in Libya.

"UK policy in Libya before and since the intervention of March 2011 was founded on erroneous assumptions and an incomplete understanding of the country and the situation.

"Ultimate responsibility rests with David Cameron's leadership."

Britain and France led international efforts to overthrow Libya's then-leader Muammar Gaddafi and impose a no-fly zone over the country.