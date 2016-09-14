The US military said on Tuesday that three of several strikes targetting DAESH in Syria over the past week "may have resulted in civilian casualties."

The statement was released one day after a nationwide cease-fire, brokered and announced by the US and Russia, came into effect. The fragile truce has been marred by continued reports of violations.

United States Central Command (CENTCOM) did not say how many had died or were injured in coalition strikes on September 7, September 10 and September 12.

The coalition has also admitted to causing civilian casualties in its campaign against DAESH several times in the past.

Multiple strikes over the past week targetted DAESH oil tankers, tactical units and vehicles in Syria's northeastern areas of Deir al-Zor and Al-Shaddadi.

Civilian cars were said to have driven into the target areas after aerial bombardments had commenced. Another strike conducted on September 10 near Raqqah may have also killed civilians.

The US-led coalition has been conducting air strikes against DAESH both in Syria and Iraq under the command of a joint taskforce, Operation Inherent Resolve formed in October 2014.