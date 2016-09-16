Now that it's time to pay for the financial crisis which plunged the world in an economic depression, the Deutsche Bank says there is no way it'll foot the huge bill - at least not as much as $14 billion – the price tag set by the US Department of Justice.

The German lender, which also happens to be one of the largest banks in the world, faces the penalty for its role in pumping up the US mortgage market before the 2008 financial crisis.

It is among many international banks which sold residential mortgage-backed securities to investors, such as pension funds, around the world.

The scheme worked like this:

People in the US aspiring to buy homes were given loans. But most of the borrowers had such poor credit score that they were sure to default if lending cost went up. Loans were approved anyway.

The banks then took the loans and packaged them as marketable securities, which were sold to investors hungry for better returns. But the investors had no clue about the quality of the securities.

Once the housing market boom collapsed, a chain reaction of financial losses set in.

Deutsche already knew that it was in for a settlement but what the DoJ has brought forward has not just shocked the bank but also its investors.

According to Reuters, the claim Deutsche was looking at was somewhere around the figure of $3.4 billion.

"Deutsche Bank has no intent to settle these potential civil claims anywhere near the number cited," the bank said in a statement.

"The negotiations are only just beginning. The bank expects that they will lead to an outcome similar to those of peer banks which have settled at materially lower amounts."