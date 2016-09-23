Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's government has signed a historic peace agreement with former anti-Soviet commander Gulbuddin Hekmatyar.

Signed by representatives of both parties in Kabul on Thursday, the accord brings an end to the decades-long war waged by the armed wing of Hekmatyar's Hezb-e-Islami opposition group.

"Peace agreements in any nation are never easy," said Hanif Atmar, President Ashraf Ghani's chief national security advisor and a signatory to the truce.

Hekmatyar has gone through many remarkable transformations in the decades since he first took up arms against the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan.

As the Cold War came to an end and anti-Soviet paranoia began to die down, so too did Western enthusiasm for Hekmatyar. He went from a darling of the Reagan and Thatcher era to being designated a global terrorist by the administration of George W Bush in 2003.

Kabul is hoping the detente will lure the Afghan Taliban, the main armed opposition movement, to lay down their arms and engage in serious negotiations with the national unity government.

Critics of the agreement say it is largely symbolic and will not actually usher in peace. Hezb-e-Islami has not claimed responsibility for a major attack in several years. Conversely, the Taliban continue to make gains on the battlefield.

Activists and rights group condemn the deal for granting amnesty to Hekmatyar. The people of Afghanistan and international organisations have accused Hekmatyar, along with other jihadi commanders, of killing thousands of people during the civil war in the 1990s.

Who is Gulbuddin Hekmatyar?

Hekmatyar is a native of the northern province of Kunduz, often described as a "microcosm of the nation". He was an engineering student at Kabul University but he never completed his studies.

Hekmatyar first gained prominence as a mujahideen commander during the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan which started in December 1979. He founded Hezb-e-Islami, an armed group, to rebel against the Soviets.

As a Cold War-era jihadi commander, Hekmatyar enjoyed widespread support from Washington to London to Riyadh and Islamabad.

Pakistan's spy agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), was facilitating the Saudis and various western governments in providing money and arms to the mujahideen forces. The ISI saw Hekmatyar as the most capable of the anti-Soviet fighters and gave him the bulk of the assistance.

The CIA's backing of such militias became known as one of the largest covert operations in the organisation's history.

In 1985, Hekmatyar was among a delegation of rebel leaders who travelled to Washington to meet with then-President Ronald Reagan. However, he was the only member of the delegation who refused to see the US president.

At that meeting, Reagan referred to the assembled jihadi commanders as: "The moral equivalent of the founding fathers." The ensuing decades would see Reagan's statement take on an ironic new meaning.

Many of the men who travelled with Hekmatyar as part of that delegation, and who actually sat with Reagan, would go on to be accused of war crimes and human rights abuses.

When the communist government collapsed in 1992, Afghanistan faced renewed violence as Hekmatyar and other commanders began a bloody battle for control of Kabul. Commonly referred to as the civil war, that period would be remembered as one of the darkest in contemporary Afghan history. It lasted until the Taliban takeover in 1996.

Throughout the civil war, the mujahideen tried to establish a unified government. Hekmatyar twice held the post of prime minister, first from 1993 to 1994 and once again in 1996.

Following the US invasion of Afghanistan in 2001, Hezb-e-Islami would be split into two wings. One wing would serve as a political party.