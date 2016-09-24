Warplanes bombed Aleppo on Friday with what residents described as unprecedented ferocity after the Russian-backed regime army announced an offensive to fully capture Syria's biggest city, killing off any hope of reviving a ceasefire.

Forty-five civilians including several children were killed and dozens wounded in the raids on eastern Aleppo by Russian warplanes and regime aircraft, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitoring group.

Video footage showed a young girl screaming as rescuers frantically dug her out of rubble, pulling her out alive.

Another showed rescuers digging out a toddler with their bare hands, shouting "God is Great" as they lifted him from the debris.

The boy showed no signs of life as he was rushed off in a rescuer's arms.

The apparent collapse of US-backed peacemaking may mark a turning point in the 5-1/2-year-old war, with the regime and its Russian and Iranian allies now seemingly determined to crush the rebellion in its biggest urban stronghold.

"Can you hear it? The neighbourhood is getting hit right now by missiles. We can hear the planes right now," Mohammad Abu Rajab, a radiologist, told Reuters.

"The planes are not leaving the sky, helicopters, barrel bombs, warplanes."

Hamza al-Khatib, head of a hospital in rebel-held eastern Aleppo, said that 91 people had been killed in Friday's bombardment while the Civil Defence rescue group that operates in opposition areas said 40 buildings were destroyed.

Ammar al Selmo, the head of Civil Defence, said the rescuers themselves were targeted, with three of their four centres in Aleppo hit.

"What's happening now is annihilation in every sense of the word," he told Reuters.

"Today the bombardment is more violent, with a larger number of planes."

Water has been cut off to nearly two million people in Aleppo as a result of the attacks on Thursday and Friday, the UN children's agency UNICEF said.

The bombardment came a day after the regime army announced an offensive to recapture east Aleppo, which has been held by the rebels since mid-2012 but has been surrounded by regime forces since July.

Western diplomats fear a bloodbath if the regime unleashes a full-blown assault to capture the besieged opposition-held zone, where 250,000 civilians still are trapped.

"The only way to take eastern Aleppo is by such a monstrous atrocity that it would resonate for generations. It would be the stuff of history," one Western diplomat said.

The assault left no doubt that the regime of Bashar al-Assad and its Russian allies had rejected a plea from US Secretary of State John Kerry to halt flights to resurrect a failed ceasefire.