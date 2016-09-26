Bilal Khan was alive on April 19, 2014, when his father saw him handcuffed and lying on a floor of a police station in Lahore, Pakistan. A few hours later, he was killed in what police said was an attempted escape.

Naeem Ahmed was accused of rape. He was arrested, and sent to jail in December 2013. Two months later, police informed his mother that he had been killed while trying to flee.

A little after midnight on April 13, 2009, Muhammad Sarwar was taken into custody, along with his son, for being involved in alleged criminal cases. They remained with police for the next two weeks before being shot dead as they tried to run away.

These are just a few of many cases highlighted in a Human Rights Watch (HRW) report that was released on Monday that alleges police in Pakistan might be involved in hundreds of extrajudicial killings.

Around 2,108 people were reported to have been killed by police in 2015 alone. Many, "if not all" of them, were victims of faked encounters in which police take the accused to deserted streets and shoot them in the back.

Police accounts these encounters often allege an exchange of fire from both sides, but the HRW report reveals that these claims appear to be hollow.

"In the vast majority of these cases, no police officer was injured or killed, raising questions as to whether there was in fact an armed exchange," the report says.

Police officers told HRW that such encounters are used against hardened criminals who otherwise would slip through a weak judicial system.

"Recently, there was a case in which a suspect known to be a pedophile and a rapist was killed in an encounter. The official version was that he was shot while trying to escape from custody. However, I am quite sure that the police killed him deliberately. The man was so widely despised," a senior officer said.

It is also common for police officers to boast of such encounters.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rao Anwar even regrets not being able to kill more criminals because of the many suspensions he received during his career.

HRW's findings - which are based on 50 interviews with victims, their family members and witnesses - say people are often killed in police custody because they fail to pay bribes.