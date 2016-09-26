On Monday evening, tens of millions of people across the United States will gather to watch US presidential nominees Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump engage in their first face-to-face televised debate.

The five months of primary debates that saw dozens of candidates narrowed down to Trump and Clinton were already the most watched in history.

Monday's showdown could become the most watched presidential debate ever.

The outsider and the ultimate insider

The last time there was this much interest surrounding a debate was in 2008, when relative newcomer Sarah Palin faced off against Joe Biden in the vice presidential debate.

Like the Palin-Biden meeting, Monday's debate will pit a seasoned politician with decades of experience against an abrasive, controversial newcomer.

From the halls of the White House as a two-term First Lady, to the floor of the Senate, to the Situation Room as Secretary of State, over the last 30 years Clinton has seen US politics from nearly every angle.

During that time she also familiarised herself with the media. Her husband's headline-grabbing extramarital affairs made her a fixture in the tabloids, while her political aspirations saw her debating everything from healthcare to the War in Iraq on Sunday-morning talk shows.

Trump, on the other hand, is seen as a volatile, combative newcomer known more for his lavish hotels, reality shows and fiery feuds than his political prowess. Since the 1980s, the real estate magnate turned reality TV host has earned a reputation for an ego that has rivalled his opulent high rises and casinos.

Largely perceived as a battle between an avowed newcomer and a seasoned professional, Monday's debate will see the candidates' personalities, or lack thereof, put to the test.

According to an ABC News-Washington Post poll, only two points currently separate the candidates. With just 43 days until the November 8 ballot, this year's debates may have the rare possibility of swaying the vote. Both campaign teams are hoping their candidate's performance could lure the roughly 4.2 percent of undecided voters to their camp.

Personality politics

Even before they step foot in New York's Hofstra University, Clinton and Trump will have to try and overcome preconceived notions about their personalities.

Since 2008, when she first ran for president, Clinton has had to contend with a reputation of being stilted and robotic in her interactions. In short, she will have to prove she has a personality.

In January 2008, when she seemingly let her guard down and began to tear up during a campaign stop in New Hampshire. The coverage of the incident was an example of the media's inordinate focus on her personality.

In a subsequent New York Times opinion piece, columnist Maureen Dowd asked if Clinton could "Cry Her Way Back to the White House?" Dowd went on to accuse her of "Nixonian self-pity" expressed in what she labelled "a weirdly narcissistic way."

Whereas others saw the moment as a rare display of human emotion by an ardent politician, to Dowd the tears were "grimly typical" of Clinton, because "what finally made her break down was the prospect of losing."

This time round Clinton has faced renewed heat for a purported lack of candour on everything from her use of a private email server housed in her Brooklyn home during her tenure as Secretary of State, to her failure to disclose to the public that she was suffering from pneumonia.

Sound and fury