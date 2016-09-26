Japan was forced to scramble a number of fighter jets to counter eight Chinese military aircraft as they approached Japanese airspace on Sunday, Tokyo has said.

The Chinese planes reportedly flew along the Miyako Straits between Japan's Okinawa and Miyakojima islands. They were partaking in a military drill including some 40 aircraft nearby.

Although the Chinese planes did not cross into Japanese airspace, they flew over a group of islands in the East China Sea that are disputed by Tokyo and Beijing.

The islands, located between Okinawa and Taiwan, are currently controlled by Japan, which calls them Senkaku. China, which also claims them, calls them the Diaoyu Islands.

However, the exercise took place in what China identifies as its Air Defense Identification Zone, which encompasses the islands. Japan rejects China's assertion of control of the airspace.

Speaking to reporters in Tokyo on Monday, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Japan will "continue to devote every effort to vigilance and surveillance and rigorously enforce steps against intrusions into our airspace based on international law and the self-defence forces law."

China held the exercises a week after Japan and the US agreed to carry out joint military exercises in the South China Sea, where Beijing also contests sovereignty over islands with neighbouring states, including US allies Vietnam, Malaysia and the Philippines.